LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby Museum has announced a $6.5 million project to renovate and expand.

A statement from the nonprofit museum says plans call for adding more than 11,000 square feet (1,022 sq. meters) to the facility in Louisville and renovating about 5,000 square feet (465 sq. meters). It will be the largest addition since the museum was built in 1985.

Officials say the additional space will be used mainly for exhibits, including a new collection from thoroughbred trainer D. Wayne Lukas and key pieces from the collection of jockey Bill Shoemaker, which has been housed in archives. There will also be more room for meeting and rental space.

The statement said museum directors decided to pursue the expansion after record-setting attendance in 2017, with more than 230,000 visitors.