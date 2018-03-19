PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered to honor the life of a Kentucky police officer killed while on duty.

The funeral for Pikeville police Officer Scotty Hamilton was Sunday afternoon, news outlets report. The 35-year-old was shot on March 13 in the Hurricane community of Pike County.

Hamilton and state police Trooper Matt Martin were patrolling the area at night when they saw a suspicious vehicle and spoke with its occupants, authorities said. They separated and were searching the area for other possible suspects when gunshots were fired. Martin later found Hamilton with a fatal bullet wound.

Hamilton had been with the police department for 12 years and is survived by his wife, Chelsi Lawson Hamilton, and infant daughter, Brynlee Hamilton. He was buried in a cemetery on a hill that overlooks the police station and downtown Pikeville.

Speakers at the service included Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter, Pikeville police Chief Chris Edmonds and Hamilton’s brother-in-law, state police Trooper Kevin Thacker.

Chelsi Hamilton’s comments ended her husband’s service, “Thank you for being his friend, his brother and just thank you so much.”

One person is charged with murder and four others are charged with hindering prosecution in connection with the shooting, authorities said.

John Russell Hall, 55, was captured Thursday and charged with murder of a police officer and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, state police spokesman Jody Sims said. Michael Slone, Gregory Slone, Amanda Dotson and Jeanne Blackburn were also arrested Thursday, police said.

It is unclear if the five accused have lawyers.