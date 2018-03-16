LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest city has released a two-year plan for fighting its drug epidemic and growing number of overdose deaths.

The overdose fatality rate of 43 deaths per 100,000 residents in Louisville is more than double the national rate. News outlets report that Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness Director Sarah Moyer released the plan Friday.

The plan addresses early intervention, treatment and help for those transitioning from recovery centers to jobs. It would attempt to create a syringe exchange mobile unit and provide opioid antidote naloxone training to 20 percent more first responders and community organizations, among other things.

It also would reclassify addiction as a brain disease and community crisis to address the stigma that surrounds it.