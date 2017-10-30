Share story

The Associated Press

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A Kentucky businessman who proposed building an amusement park in southern Indiana featuring an aquarium, a water park and a dinosaur museum has put that project on hold.

Louisville, Kentucky-area businessman Ed Dana recently notified Harrison County officials that he had dropped his $5 million funding request ahead of a planned late October county council vote.

Dana also said he had not received “the right welcome vibe from community leaders” for his proposed 200,000-square-foot, four-part amusement park. He had pitched the project for southern Indiana after failing to sell it to officials in nearby Louisville.

Harrison County Councilman Gary Davis tells The Courier-Journal of Louisville that county officials had several questions about Dana’s business plan that were never unanswered, including the total project cost and funding sources.

