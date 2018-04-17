COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Repairs are to begin Wednesday on a damaged Kentucky bridge over the Ohio River.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say work on the Roebling Suspension Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati is expected to be complete by May 1. The Kentucky Enquirer reports a contract was awarded last week to Harrison, Ohio-based Evers Steel Construction for an estimated $62,000.
A crash on March 20 distorted and cracked one of the historic bridge’s primary vertical members.
The Transportation Cabinet had structural engineering consultants determine what needed repair after the crash. The Kentucky Heritage Council also had to approve the work due to the bridge’s historic nature.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
The Roebling Suspension Bridge carries 9,000 vehicles on a typical day. It has been closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic to eliminate any additional stress.
___
Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com