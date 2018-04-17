COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Repairs are to begin Wednesday on a damaged Kentucky bridge over the Ohio River.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say work on the Roebling Suspension Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati is expected to be complete by May 1. The Kentucky Enquirer reports a contract was awarded last week to Harrison, Ohio-based Evers Steel Construction for an estimated $62,000.

A crash on March 20 distorted and cracked one of the historic bridge’s primary vertical members.

The Transportation Cabinet had structural engineering consultants determine what needed repair after the crash. The Kentucky Heritage Council also had to approve the work due to the bridge’s historic nature.

The Roebling Suspension Bridge carries 9,000 vehicles on a typical day. It has been closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic to eliminate any additional stress.

