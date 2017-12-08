OWENTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials have closed a bridge after it was damaged by an unidentified impact.

The Transportation Cabinet said in a news release Friday that damage was caused to the portal strut bracing and lower sway bracing at the top of the bridge over Severn Creek in Owen County on Kentucky 355. The agency said it’s presumed the damage was caused by a vehicle or piece of equipment.

The bridge was opened in 1942. Kentucky State Police notified the cabinet of the damage on Thanksgiving Day, and engineers posted restrictions. The cabinet decided to close the bridge a few days later after observing vehicles violating the posted weight limit.

Repairs are expected next spring.

The cabinet is working with state police to investigate how the damages occurred.