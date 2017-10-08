COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky have arrested a motorist after a 6-year-old boy was fatally struck while riding his bicycle.
Media outlets report the boy was struck Friday by a pickup truck in Covington, Kentucky.
Covington police charged 45-year-old Christopher Wells with leaving the scene of an fatal accident.
Officers located Wells at a nearby shopping center.
Most Read Stories
- Kirk Herbstreit on UW's scheduling complaints: 'You should be thanking ESPN'
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Rapper Nelly arrested in Seattle area for alleged sexual assault
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- What it’s like to buy and sell a house in Seattle’s craziest-ever market
Police have not released the boy’s identity and say he was killed instantly. At a vigil on Friday night, the boy’s parents identified him as Eli Kindt.