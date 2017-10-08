COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky have arrested a motorist after a 6-year-old boy was fatally struck while riding his bicycle.

Media outlets report the boy was struck Friday by a pickup truck in Covington, Kentucky.

Covington police charged 45-year-old Christopher Wells with leaving the scene of an fatal accident.

Officers located Wells at a nearby shopping center.

Police have not released the boy’s identity and say he was killed instantly. At a vigil on Friday night, the boy’s parents identified him as Eli Kindt.