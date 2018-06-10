FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky has been awarded a federal grant for road improvements.

A statement from the state Transportation Cabinet says the $67.5 million grant will help transform interchanges along the Interstate 71-Interstate 75 corridor in northern Kentucky.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell helped secure the funding and says the project in Boone County will help improve mobility and safety for both passenger and freight vehicles that travel along the corridor.

The $150.9 million project will also receive funding from state, local and private sources.

Construction is set to begin in 2019 and be completed by the end of 2021.

The project was one of 26 awarded a federal grant to help address critical infrastructure needs around the country.