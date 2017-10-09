FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general is warning about a new scam that’s using his office to try and scare people into sending money over wire transfers.

Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office was contacted after a Louisville resident received what appeared to be a letter from the attorney general’s office. It included an official-looking seal, a photo of the attorney general and a fake signature.

It asked for tax payment on a prize the resident allegedly won.

Beshear says the letter states the “Money Monetary Law” applies to Kentuckians receiving a lump sum payment equal to or greater than $500,000.

Beshear says there’s no such law in Kentucky that requires the IRS and attorney general’s office to work together to collect state income taxes for prize winnings, as the letter claims.