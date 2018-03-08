FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has filed another lawsuit against a pharmaceutical distributor that he blames for the state’s opioid addiction problems.
With the suit against AmerisourceBergen, Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office has filed suits against distributors responsible for supplying 85 percent of the state’s opioids.
Beshear says the suit filed Thursday accuses AmerisourceBergen of unfair and deceptive business practices for excessively distributing opioids in Kentucky. The suit accuses the distributor of failing to report suspiciously large volumes of those drugs to state and federal authorities.
Beshear says the company is presumed to supply nearly 32 percent of opioids in the state. The company did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.
Beshear’s office has filed other suits making similar claims against distributors Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp.