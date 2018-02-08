FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office has ruled that Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration should release to the public a document showing how much Bevin’s pension reform proposal would cost.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Beshear’s office ruled this week the document should be released because a Michigan firm that produced the actuarial analysis had given Kentucky its final report.

A spokesman for Bevin was not immediately available for comment. In declining to release the analysis in November, Bevin’s chief budget officer said it was still preliminary.

The records request was made by Kentucky’s Public Pension Coalition. Coordinator Ellen Sueholtz said the group looks forward to the document’s release.

Beshear’s office is the legal authority on open records decisions. Bevin must release the analysis or challenge the ruling in court.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com