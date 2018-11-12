LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for Kentucky’s Republican governor and the state’s only abortion clinic are ready for their next legal fight.

The two sides will start presenting their case Tuesday over a lawsuit challenging a new state law that would restrict the use of a second-trimester abortion procedure. The law was suspended shortly after the lawsuit was filed in April.

The federal trial is expected to last through the week.

Lawyers for the clinic say the law amounts to an unconstitutional ban on the most common method of second-trimester abortions.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration says the procedure is a “particularly gruesome form of abortion.”

Abortion-rights advocates say it’s the safest method of second-trimester abortions.

It’s the latest in a series of legal fights between Bevin’s administration and the American Civil Liberties Union.