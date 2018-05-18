Nation & World Kensington Palace says Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in her wedding to Prince Harry Originally published May 18, 2018 at 2:02 am Updated May 18, 2018 at 2:04 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace says Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in her wedding to Prince Harry. The Associated Press Next StoryPoll: Half of Americans approve of legal sports betting Previous StoryOfficial: US pullout from climate deal ‘dangerous nonsense’