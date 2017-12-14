MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The electronic bingo game keno can now be played in some New Hampshire cities.

Seven cities out of the state’s 13 can now have “Keno 603” at designated bars and restaurants. They approved it in November.

Play starts Friday in Manchester, Nashua, Laconia, Berlin, Franklin, Somersworth and Claremont.

The New Hampshire Lottery lists about 40 eligible locations on its website. Keno establishments first have to be pre-approved by the state’s Lottery Commission and have liquor licenses.

The businesses will receive 8 percent of the profits. The rest of the revenue will go to help fund full-day kindergarten programs statewide.