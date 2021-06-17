Kenneth Kaunda, who helped lead Zambia to freedom from British rule and served as its first president, running the country for 27 years before presiding over multiparty elections that forced him from power in 1991, has died at 97.

His son Kambarage announced the death on Thursday in a Facebook post. Kaunda’s office told Reuters earlier this week that he was being treated for pneumonia at a military hospital in Lusaka, the capital.

As the leader of the left-wing United National Independence Party, Kaunda became Zambia’s first democratically elected president following independence in 1964. The country shifted to one-party rule before Kaunda presided over the introduction of multiparty politics, stepping down after he lost an election in 1991.

Kaunda was a regional leader in southern Africa, where he backed efforts to end apartheid in South Africa and supported groups fighting to end White minority rule in countries including Angola, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.