KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Georgia education officials say Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens will resign as president early next year.

Olens has had a tumultuous first year at the public institution northwest of Atlanta. He faced criticism from students, faculty and alumni for his handling of cheerleader demonstrations during the national anthem at football games.

The state’s board of regents announced Thursday that Olens’ resignation will be effective Feb. 15.

The board said in a statement that Ken Harmon, the school’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, has been named interim president. It was not immediately clear whether Harmon will be interim president immediately, or after Olens resigns in February.

The statement said the University System of Georgia would immediately begin a national search for Kennesaw State’s next president.