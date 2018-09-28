SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy isn’t commenting on the confirmation fight over Brett Kavanaugh.

Kennedy said Friday in Sacramento that he’s being “very careful” not to weigh in on the effort to fill his seat on the high court.

Kennedy was in his home city speaking to high schoolers about civil discourse and the Constitution.

Several students in Kennedy’s audience said reasoned dialogue isn’t what they’re seeing in Washington.

He told them that maintaining democracy takes work and it will be the next generation’s responsibility.

Kennedy’s summer announcement he would retire from the court gave President Donald Trump a chance to nominate a second conservative justice and tip the balance of the court.