KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The Kenai Peninsula Borough is urging the city of Soldotna to seek voter approval in its efforts to annex surrounding areas.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the borough assembly voted Tuesday to oppose Soldotna’s plans, sending a resolution to encourage city officials to allow residents who live in the proposed annexation areas to vote on the issue.

Alaska law allows cities to expand municipal boundaries through a legislative review process or through voter approval.

The Soldotna City Council drafted a petition to annex seven areas earlier this summer after beginning a process of collecting information on boundary changes through the legislative process in 2014.

Assembly member Norm Blakely and borough Mayor Charlie Pierce had opposed the annexation through the legislative process, saying residents deserve the opportunity weigh in on the plans.

