PALMER, Alaska (AP) — A 39-year-old Kenai man was seriously injured when his vehicle rolled outside Palmer.
Alaska State Troopers say the rollover crash late Sunday night injured James Thompson.
Thompson attempted to exit the Parks Highway at high speed at Hyer Road, failed to negotiate a sharp curve at the end of the off-ramp and rolled.
Emergency responders transported Thompson to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center.
Troopers are investigating the crash for possible involvement of drugs or alcohol.