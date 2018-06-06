KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The Kenai Peninsula Borough is considering asking voters to approve a 12 percent sales tax on temporary lodging after officials have voted down bed taxes twice in the past year.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the proposal by Assembly Member Dale Bagley would exempt lodging from the general 3 percent borough sales tax to avoid stacking taxes on the industry.

Under the proposal, temporary lodgings would include hotel rooms, recreational vehicles sites and short-term rental accommodations.

The proposal would allow cities in the borough to adopt individual bed taxes and take up to half of the revenue from the 12 percent borough rate.

The bed tax proposal is scheduled to go before the assembly later this month.

