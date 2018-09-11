ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race will feature two televised debates during the closing weeks of the campaign.
Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams announced Tuesday that they will meet Oct. 23 in a debate sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club and broadcast by Georgia Public Broadcasting. They will follow that with a Nov. 4 debate broadcast by WSB-TV in Atlanta.
The election is Nov. 6.
The contest has drawn attention both for Abrams’ bid to become the nation’s first black female governor and as an example of the two parties’ shifts in a potential presidential battleground.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Couple who immigrated from China killed on Oregon Coast
- Investigators search property of New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 for homeless veteran
- As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism
- So many deaths from 9/11-related illnesses, victims’ fund may run out of money
- Amazon antitrust critic has her own critics now
Abrams is running as an unapologetic liberal. Kemp has embraced the nationalism of President Donald Trump.
Polls suggest a tight race in a state Trump won by 5 percentage points in 2016.