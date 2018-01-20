KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police have made an arrest in a double shooting that left a 46-year-old woman dead and her boyfriend critically injured.

The Kansas City Star reports that the body of Rhonda Evans was found in a north Kansas City home by police investigating a report of a shooting. Police say Evans had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her boyfriend, a 58-year-old whose name has not been released, was also shot in the head, but managed to knock on doors to seek help.

On Friday, the Clay County prosecutor’s office announced that it had charged 38-year-old Thomas Farris Jr., of Independence, with first-degree murder, assault and other counts. He remains in custody on $1 million bond.

Authorities say they’ve tied the gun used in the shootings to Farris.

___

