SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — First responders have rescued a kayaker from the Big Sioux River in eastern South Dakota.
The Minnehaha County emergency manager tells KELO-TV the kayaker became stuck in trees east of Sioux Falls on Sunday.
A second kayaker was able to make it to land. No one was hurt.
Officials are reminding people not to kayak on the river when it’s in flood stage.
