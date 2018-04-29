SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — First responders have rescued a kayaker from the Big Sioux River in eastern South Dakota.

The Minnehaha County emergency manager tells KELO-TV the kayaker became stuck in trees east of Sioux Falls on Sunday.

A second kayaker was able to make it to land. No one was hurt.

Officials are reminding people not to kayak on the river when it’s in flood stage.