HONOLULU (AP) — Kauai’s first medical marijuana dispensary has received approval to begin sales on the island.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Have a Heart will open for business Monday after receiving approval from the state Department of Health on Friday.

The store will sell indica, sativa and hybrid cannabis flower strains to registered patients and caregivers.

It expects to offer cannabidiol, or CBD, hash and tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, hash, lozenges, tinctures, topicals and other cannabis products in the future.

The other licensed dispensaries are Maui Grown Therapies and Pono Life Sciences Maui LLC on Maui and Aloha Green, Noa Botanicals and Cure Oahu in Honolulu. Dispensaries on Hawaii island are expected to open later this year.

