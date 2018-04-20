HONOLULU (AP) — A flash flood warning was lifted for Kauai on Friday after more rain added to flooding left behind by last weekend’s deluge.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood watch remains in effect Friday as a precaution because of existing flooding.

Some roadways were closed because of rushing water and landslides.

The north shore town Hanalei saw 28.1 inches (71 centimeters) of rainfall between 2 a.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday. Weather officials say it was likely record-breaking rain, but the rain gauge there stopped working.

Nearby Waihiha saw moderate rain Thursday night — 2.5 inches (6.35 centimeters) over a 12-hour period, said Ian Morrison, a meteorologist with the weather service.

The island would get some sunshine Friday, he said.

The additional rain compounded the stress of cleaning up, said Hanalei resident Gayla Spencer. The flooding left people stranded in a shelter that became surrounded by water, washed houses off their foundations and scattered bison from a farm.

Spencer and her family were in the process of moving when the weekend storm hit, so their belongings were in the garage in boxes. All those items are ruined, she said.

“It’s OK, it’s just materialistic things that can be replaced,” she said.

What’s more devastating, she said, is that a landslide covered a local graveyard where her sister and other family members are buried. “It’s a delicate situation,” she said.