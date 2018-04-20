HONOLULU — A flash-flood warning has been lifted for Kauai after more rain added to flooding left behind by a weekend deluge.

The National Weather Service says a flash-flood watch remains in effect Friday as a precaution because of existing flooding.

Some roadways are closed because of rushing water and landslides.

Hanalei resident Gayla Spencer says neighbors are busy cleaning waterlogged homes. Spencer says material things can be replaced. She’s more upset that a landslide covered a local cemetery.

Meteorologist Ian Morrison says Wainiha saw moderate rain Thursday night — 2.5 inches (6.35 centimeters) over a 12-hour period. Nearby Hanalei saw 28.1 inches (71 centimeters) of rainfall between 2 a.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.

Nearly 500 people have been airlifted from flooded areas since Monday.