HONOLULU (AP) — A cliff hiking trail on Kauai has reopened after being closed for four years.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the Nualolo Cliff Trail in the Na Pali-Kona Forest Reserve reopened on Saturday. Portions of the 2.1-mile (3.4-kilometer) trail were rerouted due to erosion. Vegetation was cleared and signs were installed on the new route.

The trail had been closed since 2013 because of hazardous conditions on a 300-foot-long (91-meter-long) cliff-side section. This stretch was damaged from wear and tear, and with a path only 6 inches (15 centimeters) wide in places, it was deemed unsafe.

Weather conditions and loose soil generated small slides, making it difficult to repair the trail quickly.

