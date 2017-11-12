HONOLULU (AP) — A cliff hiking trail on Kauai has reopened after being closed for four years.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the Nualolo Cliff Trail in the Na Pali-Kona Forest Reserve reopened on Saturday. Portions of the 2.1-mile (3.4-kilometer) trail were rerouted due to erosion. Vegetation was cleared and signs were installed on the new route.
The trail had been closed since 2013 because of hazardous conditions on a 300-foot-long (91-meter-long) cliff-side section. This stretch was damaged from wear and tear, and with a path only 6 inches (15 centimeters) wide in places, it was deemed unsafe.
Weather conditions and loose soil generated small slides, making it difficult to repair the trail quickly.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington's 30-22 loss at Stanford
- Seahawks to get visits from Byron Maxwell and Trovon Reed as team prepares for life without Richard Sherman
- Huskies’ playoff dreams die on The Farm in 30-22 loss to Stanford
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com