BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco says she is undergoing treatment for cancer in her liver.

In a letter released to media outlets Sunday, the Democratic one-term governor says she’s in “fight for my own life, one that will be difficult to win.”

Blanco says there is no known cure for the type of melanoma in her liver, so “a variety of treatments” likely will be needed. She asked for prayers.

Blanco was Louisiana’s first and only female governor, serving from 2004 to 2008, choosing not to run for re-election after criticism of her performance during Hurricane Katrina. Before she was elected governor, Blanco had been a state lawmaker, a member of the state utility regulatory commission and lieutenant governor.

She was diagnosed and treated for a rare eye cancer in 2011.