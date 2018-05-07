WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita woman is engaged after receiving a proposal while running a half-marathon.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Justin Scott proposed to Sarah Hoover 7 miles (11 kilometers) into the Prairie Fire Half Marathon in Wichita on Sunday.

Hoover was running with Scott’s father when she saw her now-fiance holding a sign that said: “Sarah will you marry me?”

Scott says he opted for proposing in the middle of the race instead of at the end because he knew Hoover isn’t one for large crowds.

Hoover had to complete the race after the proposal, but she says she just wanted to celebrate.

The couple has been dating for a year and a half and has been talking about marriage. Hoover says she knew it was coming but didn’t know when.

