TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The local district attorney says seven more rides are opening at a Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died in 2016 but another four remain closed.
The Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, started its season on May 25 with only six attractions open following a state audit. The local district attorney’s office said Friday that another seven rides substantially comply with state regulations.
A state notice listed 11 alleged violations covering dozens of audit findings, mostly record-keeping and safety-sign issues.
Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said the park has yet to ask the state to re-examine the remaining four rides. They include two waterslides, a surfing ride and a chair-lift ride.
In August 2016, Caleb Schwab died while riding a 17-story waterslide that has been closed since his death.