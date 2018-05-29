HUGOTON, Kan. (AP) — Leaders in a southwest Kansas town say a recently dug up underground tunnel was likely used by 20th century outlaws Bonnie and Clyde.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Hugoton officials last month discovered a partially collapsed tunnel under a building the couple frequented. The tunnel didn’t contain any direct artifacts from the criminal pair, but town leaders plan to continue digging.

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are reported to have spent time in Hugoton during the late 1920s and early 1930s. Town leaders say Clyde worked in a farmer’s field while Bonnie ran a cafe, where locals believe the couple ran a bootlegging operation.

Jan Leonard is the executive director of Stevens County Economic Development. He hopes to eventually create a tourist attraction related to the duo’s history in Hugoton.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com