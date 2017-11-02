TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt will not require a for-profit partnership to set up a charitable foundation as part of its purchase of a charitable non-profit hospital in Topeka.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Schmidt’s decision means Kansas taxpayers will not receive compensation from the sale of a hospital that has been tax exempt for more than a century.

The University of Kansas Health System and Ardent Health Services completed acquisition of St. Francis Health Center Wednesday. The partnership paid $1, plus any working capital the hospital had when the sale closed.

In the past, foundations were established when charitable hospitals in Kansas were converted to for-profit businesses.

Schmidt said the value for the public is a guarantee that the hospital will provide charitable care for three more years.

