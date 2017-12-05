KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas teacher who was tripped by a student and knocked unconscious in her classroom is suing the school district for discrimination after she was discharged following an extended work leave.
The Kansas City Star reports that former McKinley Elementary School teacher Susan Miles filed a federal lawsuit Monday.
The lawsuit alleges Miles was injured after a student tripped her in April 2016. After returning to school in January, she learned she’d lost her job.
Miles alleges she experienced retaliation from the school’s principal and the school district in Kansas City, Kansas. She also alleges she wasn’t given a due process hearing when discharged.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- By grounding Eagles, Seahawks wake up rest of NFL, show they’re still contenders
Miles has also filed a disability discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The district didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com