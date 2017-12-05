KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas teacher who was tripped by a student and knocked unconscious in her classroom is suing the school district for discrimination after she was discharged following an extended work leave.

The Kansas City Star reports that former McKinley Elementary School teacher Susan Miles filed a federal lawsuit Monday.

The lawsuit alleges Miles was injured after a student tripped her in April 2016. After returning to school in January, she learned she’d lost her job.

Miles alleges she experienced retaliation from the school’s principal and the school district in Kansas City, Kansas. She also alleges she wasn’t given a due process hearing when discharged.

Miles has also filed a disability discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The district didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com