SENECA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas teacher says he abandoned his job and home state following months of harassment for being gay.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that former Nemaha Valley High School teacher Michael Hill was the target of cyberbullying and received threats by mail after revealing his sexual orientation in October.

In the letters, Hill was told that his lifestyle wouldn’t be tolerated by the Seneca community. His car was also vandalized.

Hill says the school district allowed him to take a leave of absence, but after seven weeks asked him to return to class or resign. Hill announced his resignation in a Facebook post with images of the letters he received.

Nemaha Central Unified School District 115 Superintendent Darrel Kohlman declined to comment to the newspaper on the matter.

Hill now lives in Palm Springs, California.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com