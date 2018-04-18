KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is taking over 15 private nursing homes after the owner and operator defaulted on payments to vendors and failed to meet payroll.

Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Tim Keck will oversee operations of the Skyline Health Care LLC homes. Court documents show the facilities have nearly 850 residents and 950 employees.

The New Jersey-based owner previously acknowledged that Skyline had insufficient funds to pay utilities and food services vendors, KCUR-FM reported.

Keck said Florida-based Mission Health has assumed day-to-day oversight of the homes. Mission already operates 14 skilled nursing facilities in Kansas.

“They have done a really good job of getting things organized and back to some level of certainty in the last week or so,” Keck said.

The move comes after Nebraska officials took over 21 nursing homes and 10 assisted living facilities operated by Skyline last month.

Keck said the next step is to find a new owner.

“It may or may not be Mission Health,” Keck said. “I don’t know if they will be interested in it or not. We have heard from several people that they are interested in some or all of the facilities.”

Mission Health has operated in Kansas since mid-2015, when it took over facilities that had become insolvent.