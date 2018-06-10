TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has remanded a convicted man’s request for DNA testing back to Leavenworth County District Court for further review.
The court on Friday reversed earlier rulings by a district judge and the Kansas Court of Appeals that denied the request from 39-year-old Gregory Mark George Jr., who is serving time for rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated intimidation of a witness.
The Leavenworth Times reports George was convicted of raping a clerk during a robbery at a Lansing convenience store in 2004.
In 2013, George filed a petition for DNA testing of hairs that were collected as part of his case but were never tested.
The state Supreme Court ruling asks a district judge to determine whether the requested testing might produce evidence that could help exonerate George.
Information from: Leavenworth (Kan.) Times, http://www.leavenworthtimes.com