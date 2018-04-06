TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has overturned a woman’s convictions in the 2002 shooting deaths of her ex-husband and his fiancee.

Dana Chandler was convicted in 2012 of killing Michael Sisco and Karen Harkness in Topeka.

The court ruled Friday that Chandler was convicted after Shawnee County prosecutors falsely claimed that Sisco had taken out a protection from abuse order against her before the killings. The justices wrote prosecutors used that false claim and circumstantial evidence to support its theory that Chandler was dangerous.

Chandler consistently said that she did not kill the couple. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports no physical evidence linked Chandler, who lived in Denver at the time of the killings, to the crime.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay must decide whether to try Chandler again.

