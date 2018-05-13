SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus in Salina is offering new degree options.
The Salina Journal report s beginning in the fall, the school will offer a bachelor of science in robotics and automation engineering technology.
The degree option applies concepts of mechanical engineering technology, electronics engineering technology and computer systems technology to the design, building, programming and use of controlled machinery or systems.
Students will receive hands-on experience learning the basics of the necessary machines and circuits, as well as specialized training in robotics and automation topics.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
___
Information from: The Salina (Kan.) Journal, http://www.salina.com