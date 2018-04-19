KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Wyandotte County prosecutors say a Kansas City, Kansas, school resource officer is charged with fondling at least three teenagers.

District Attorney Mark Dupree said Thursday that 57-year-old Michael Eugene English Sr. was charged Thursday with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Dupree says a parent contacted police in March and three victims have come forward. The three alleged victims were between 14 and 16.

English has been employed with the school district since 2015. He has been on administrative leave since March 22.

Dupree said investigators are still trying to determine if the alleged crimes occurred on school property.