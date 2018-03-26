TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 25-year veteran of the Kansas prison system will take over as the warden of a maximum-security prison that had multiple inmate disturbances last summer.

Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood announced Monday that Paul Snyder will become warden at El Dorado Correctional Facility April 8.

James Heimgartner stepped down as warden of the El Dorado prison in July after several inmate disturbances.

Snyder is currently a deputy warden at Winfield Correctional Facility and began his career in Kansas prisons as a corrections officer in El Dorado in 1993.

Snyder also worked at Ellsworth Correctional Facility and the Wichita Work Release Facility.