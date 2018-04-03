LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man’s death that police had believed to be an overdose is now being investigated as suspicious.
Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads says the 44-year-old man’s death was reported on March 24. Police had been investigating the death as an overdose.
Rhoads tells the Lawrence Journal-World that new information obtained last week “led investigators to believe the circumstances surrounding the death were suspicious.” She says police still believe the death is an overdose, but that investigators will work to determine what happened before and after the death.
Rhoads declined Monday to release the man’s name or additional information about the case. She says the investigation is ongoing.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com