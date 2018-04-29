WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say the crash that killed a 37-year-old off-duty officer has also claimed the life of his 9-year-old son.
Police say the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday when a pickup truck pulled out in front of a motorcycle operated by Officer Stacy Woodson. The officer’s son was riding on the back of the bike.
The 35-year-old driver of the truck has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Police Lt. Tim Myers says Braeden Woodson died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.
Woodson was a 16-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department.
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com