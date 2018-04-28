WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say an off-duty officer has been killed and the officer’s 10-year son was critically injured in a crash that investigators say was caused by a drunk driver.

Police say the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday when a pickup truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle the officer was driving. The officer’s son was riding on the back of the bike.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 35-year-old driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and aggravated battery from a DUI. He was not hurt in the crash.

Police say the officer was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 10-year-old son was taken to a Wichita hospital, where he remained Saturday in critical condition. Police have not released their names.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com