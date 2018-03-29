OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials have identified three new cases of measles, bringing the state’s outbreak total to 13.

The Kansas City Star reports that the outbreak began earlier this month at a daycare center that health officials have declined to name for privacy reasons.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the new cases are residents of Johnson County, which is now home to 11 of the state’s cases. Officials say people could’ve have been exposed to the viral infection in the past week at a Chuck E. Cheese’s and a Chick-fil-A in Olathe, as well as at a Walgreens in Kansas City, Missouri.

The department advises people who have been in the exposure areas to monitor themselves for three weeks for symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.

