KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer has been charged with inappropriately touching a non-uniformed female co-worker while he was on duty.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced Tuesday that Steven Rios faces one misdemeanor count of sexual battery. The incident is alleged to have occurred in March.

Rios has worked for the department for more than a decade and was on the police detail that protected former Mayor Mark Holland.

If convicted, Rios faces up to six months in the county jail and up to a $1,000 fine. He doesn’t have a listed number. Police and prosecutors didn’t immediately respond to emails asking whether he had an attorney.