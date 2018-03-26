HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas nonprofit has raised $7,000 through its first-ever adult Easter egg hunt.

Karen Baker is the director of finance at Good Samaritan Society Hutchinson Village. She tells The Hutchinson News that 200 adults participated in the event Saturday at the Carey Park Shelter in Hutchinson.

Three-thousand eggs were hidden loaded with candy, raffle tickets and other ID markers for a prize. All of the 200 prizes, including Kansas City Royals tickets and restaurant gift certificates, were donated.

The money raised will go toward a wheelchair accessible swing at the organization’s assisted living home.

Baker says she plans to host another egg hunt next year.

___

Information from: The Hutchinson (Kan.) News, http://www.hutchnews.com