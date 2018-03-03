LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Founders of a political group are trying to promote political candidates who believe in centrist positions, rather than being entrenched in the Republican or Democratic parties.
The Party of the Center started in Lawrence with people frustrated by the two-primary political parties and independents. On Wednesday, the group announced it was joining with a Denver-based organization called Serve America Movement.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the two groups agreed to gather 18,000 signatures by June 1 to place third-party, centrist candidates on November ballots. Serve America Movement is launching a state-by-state campaign to promote centrist candidates.
Sarah Lenti, CEO of Serve America Movement, said Kansas is the first of a handful of states the organization plans to work with this election year. Serve America Movement has no fundraising or spending limitations.
