TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Johnson County Health Department say 10 cases of measles have been identified in Johnson, Linn and Miami counties.
The agencies said in a news release Monday that eight Johnson County residents and one Linn County resident who contracted the disease are associated with a child care facility in Johnson County. One Miami County resident who got it is not associated with the daycare facility.
Health authorities say they are working to identify other contacts.
It takes about 10 to 14 days between the time a person is exposed to measles and when they first start showing symptoms.
Symptoms typically begin with a high fever, cough and runny nose. A rash develops three or five days after symptoms begin.