WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man accused of threatening to “blow up” the White House has notified a federal court that he plans to change his plea.

Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Koss of Wichita had pleaded not guilty to making a threat against the president. A court filing Thursday shows a change-of-plea hearing is now scheduled for Dec. 14.

A Secret Service agent wrote in an affidavit that Koss called the White House in January and used a profanity when addressing the woman who answered the phone. He then said: “I’m going to blow up the White House.”

The affidavit says Koss admitted calling the White House but denied making a threat.

Koss’ attorney had said if the case went to trial, an expert would testify that Koss had an unspecified mental disease.